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LSO Pops - The Music of John Williams

LSO Pops - The Music of John Williams

Experience the music that defined a generation of film. The Lansing Symphony Orchestra brings the legendary scores of John Williams to life—from sweeping adventures to intimate, unforgettable themes. Whether you’re revisiting beloved favorites or hearing them anew, this concert captures the magic, wonder, and excitement of the movies.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts
$40-75
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 5 Mar 2027
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Event Supported By

Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
750 E Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824