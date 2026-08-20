Medicare 101 Education Event
Medicare 101 Education Event
Are you turning 65, comparing plans, helping a loved one-- or just need more information? This free Medicare 101 educational event is designed to help you understand your Medicare options. Whether you're new to Medicare or just looking to refresh your knowledge, this session will cover the basics of Parts A, B, C, and D, enrollment timelines, and how to avoid common pitfalls. No sales—just helpful, unbiased information to empower your healthcare decisions.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16999402
Grand Ledge Area District Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org