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Medicare 101 Education Event

Medicare 101 Education Event

Are you turning 65, comparing plans, helping a loved one-- or just need more information? This free Medicare 101 educational event is designed to help you understand your Medicare options. Whether you're new to Medicare or just looking to refresh your knowledge, this session will cover the basics of Parts A, B, C, and D, enrollment timelines, and how to avoid common pitfalls. No sales—just helpful, unbiased information to empower your healthcare decisions.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16999402

Grand Ledge Area District Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org