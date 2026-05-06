Men of Orpheus "Big Sing"
Men of Orpheus "Big Sing"
6 men's choruses from MI, IN, and OH come together to celebrate the nation's 250th by singing songs of "Americana". Hosted by Jody Knol.
More information here: This Land: A Celebration of America
Charlotte Performing Arts Center
$15.00
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Lansing Men of Orpheus
Artist Group Info
kennedyroger188@gmail.com
Charlotte Performing Arts Center
378 State StreetCharlotte, Michigan 48813
(517) 541-5690
autenh@charlottenet.org