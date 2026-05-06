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Men of Orpheus "Big Sing"

Men of Orpheus "Big Sing"

6 men's choruses from MI, IN, and OH come together to celebrate the nation's 250th by singing songs of "Americana". Hosted by Jody Knol.

More information here: This Land: A Celebration of America

Charlotte Performing Arts Center
$15.00
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Lansing Men of Orpheus
menoforpheus.org

Artist Group Info

kennedyroger188@gmail.com
Charlotte Performing Arts Center
378 State Street
Charlotte, Michigan 48813
(517) 541-5690
autenh@charlottenet.org
https://www.charlotteperformingartscenter.com/