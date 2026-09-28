Michigan Bright Water Storytelling Festival
Michigan Bright Water Storytelling Festival
Are you a storyteller or a story lover? The 4th annual Michigan Bright Water Storytelling Festival is the home you’ve been waiting for. This day-long festival at the Howell Opera House will satisfy your inner storyteller with 3 workshops, 2 open mics, an evening storytelling concert, and the company of our storytelling community.
Find information and ticketing on our website:
https://mibrightwaterstorytelling.com/festival/
Full Festival 9:30 am–9:00 pm, all events included: $30
Storytelling Concert only 7:30-9:00 pm: $15
Howell Opera House
$15-$30
09:30 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Bright Water Storytelling Festival
Jennifer Otto (517) 371-4960
mibrightwater@gmail.com
Howell Opera House
123 W Grand River AveHowell, Michigan 48843
517-540-0065
nicole@howelloperahouse.com