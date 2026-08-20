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Minecraft Mania

Minecraft Mania

Ages 8 - 12

Come out and join us for an evening of fun and friendly competition. We’ll have our Minecraft server set up and the laptops ready to go. No experience needed -- all levels of players/builders welcome.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/14963853

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org