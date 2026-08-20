Minecraft Mania
Minecraft Mania
Ages 8 - 12
Come out and join us for an evening of fun and friendly competition. We’ll have our Minecraft server set up and the laptops ready to go. No experience needed -- all levels of players/builders welcome.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/14963853
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org