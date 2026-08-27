MSU Bee Palooza
MSU Bee Palooza
Bee Palooza 2026 is a free, all-ages event everyone will be buzzing about!
The theme this year is Bee Kind with a focus on community care for all our plant and pollinator neighbors. Attendees will be invited to enjoy learning about the vital role of pollinators in nature, in our gardens, and in agriculture. We aim to raise awareness about the challenges faced by bees and to inspire attendees to take action.
MSU Horticultural Gardens Conservatory
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
MSU Horticultural Gardens Conservatory
1066 Bogue StEast Lansing, Michigan 48824
(517) 353-0443