Paint Your Own Christmas Ornament or Magnet
Paint Your Own Christmas Ornament or Magnet
We’ll have a Christmas ornament painting night to get into the holiday spirit! Paint and decorate a wooden ornament to hang on the tree, or turn your creation into a magnet instead. While supplies last.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17023536
GLADL Wacousta Branch
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822