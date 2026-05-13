Friday night at UrbanBeat promises an intimate evening of timeless songwriting as Paxton/Spangler Band takes the stage in Old Town Lansing. Featuring acclaimed folk and Americana artists Tom Paxton and Don Henry Spangler, this special performance blends rich harmonies, acoustic craftsmanship, and heartfelt storytelling rooted in the traditions of American folk music. Audiences can expect a warm, engaging night filled with reflective ballads, spirited acoustic jams, and songs that celebrate everyday life, love, resilience, and the human experience. Known for their authentic stage presence and deep connection with listeners, Paxton/Spangler create the kind of live music atmosphere that feels both personal and unforgettable — perfect for music lovers looking to slow down and savor great songwriting in an intimate venue setting.