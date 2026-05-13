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Paxton/Spangler Band

Paxton/Spangler Band

Friday night at UrbanBeat promises an intimate evening of timeless songwriting as Paxton/Spangler Band takes the stage in Old Town Lansing. Featuring acclaimed folk and Americana artists Tom Paxton and Don Henry Spangler, this special performance blends rich harmonies, acoustic craftsmanship, and heartfelt storytelling rooted in the traditions of American folk music. Audiences can expect a warm, engaging night filled with reflective ballads, spirited acoustic jams, and songs that celebrate everyday life, love, resilience, and the human experience. Known for their authentic stage presence and deep connection with listeners, Paxton/Spangler create the kind of live music atmosphere that feels both personal and unforgettable — perfect for music lovers looking to slow down and savor great songwriting in an intimate venue setting.

UrbanBeat
20.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Rd
Lansing, Michigan 48906
(517) 331-8440
https://www.urbanbeatevents.com/