Perler Beads
Perler Beads
Join us for a crafting program to explore and create with colorful Perler Beads! Choose from many patterns or create your own. We’ll offer cord and magnets to turn your creations into decorations that you can hang or give as presents.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16979836
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org