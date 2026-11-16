Polar Express Story Night
Polar Express Story Night
Put your PJs on and join us for the reading of the Polar Express and other classic holiday stories! We will have cookies and a craft, and children will get to ring in the holiday season by taking home a special Polar Express-themed item.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17126129
GLADL Wacousta Branch
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822