Pre-Parade Party
Pre-Parade Party
Make a jingle bell necklace to wear to the parade, make crafts, and listen to seasonal music from the Beagle Middle School Holiday Carolers while you wait for the parade! Meet family & friends, choose seasonal books, movies and music, stay warm and get ready for a wonderful parade downtown.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17159287
Grand Ledge Area District Library
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org