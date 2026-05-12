Rock the Vote Big L & Code Blu
Rock the Vote Big L & Code Blu
🎸 LANSING… ARE YOU READY TO ROCK THE VOTE? 🔥
This Sunday, UrbanBeat turns all the way UP as Big L & Code Blu bring the soul, funk, Motown, rock & R&B vibes to Old Town 🎶✨
Grab your crew, hit the dance floor, and get ready for an afternoon packed with powerhouse vocals, feel-good grooves, and nonstop energy 😎💥
🎤 Featuring:
Big L & Code Blu
with special guests Sweet C & The Sunset Riders 🎸
📍 @urbanbeatevents
📅 Sunday, May 17
⏰ Music starts at 3PM
Soulful sounds, funky rhythms, cold drinks, and BIG live energy… this is the Sunday vibe you’ve been waiting for 🙌🔥
🎟️ Don’t miss one of Lansing’s favorite live bands in an intimate venue built for dancing, singing, and good times
UrbanBeat
$10.00
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026