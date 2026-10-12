The 2026 Ronald H. and Mary E. Simon Actuarial Science Lecture will take place on Friday, November 6, in the Shadows Ballroom at the Graduate Hotel East Lansing.

The Simon Lecture is an annual event sponsored by the Simon family, prominent supporters of MSU’s Actuarial Science Program. The lecture series began as a way to enrich the program by bringing industry leaders and academic experts to discuss topics related to actuarial science, risk management, and finance.

In 2026, we are pleased to welcome Ian Duncan, a health actuary and adjunct professor of actuarial statistics at the University of California Santa Barbara. Duncan is also the president-elect of the Society of Actuaries for 2026-27.

The program and dinner will begin at 5:15 p.m. A VIP and networking reception will take place preceding the event beginning at 4:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event; however, registration is required.