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Rubber Duck Costume Decorating

Rubber Duck Costume Decorating

Decorate a rubber duck in-person for October’s Rubber Duck Costume Contest. Can’t make it to this event? Duck kits will be available at the front desk, FCFS.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17007650

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org