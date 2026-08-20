Rubber Duck Costume Decorating
Rubber Duck Costume Decorating
Decorate a rubber duck in-person for October’s Rubber Duck Costume Contest. Can’t make it to this event? Duck kits will be available at the front desk, FCFS.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17007650
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org