Run for the House 2027
Run for the House 2027
The 2027 Run for the House will start and finish at the MSU Federal Credit Union Headquarters in East Lansing. There is something for everyone at this community event, including a 5K run/walk, a 10K run, a 10K Ruck and a Kids One Mile Fun Run & Sprint. A virtual option is also offered.
MSU Federal Credit Union Headquarters
$25-45
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 11 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Ronald McDonald House Mid-Michigan
517-485-9303
info@rmhmm.org
MSU Federal Credit Union Headquarters
3899 Coolidge RoadEast Lansing , Michigan 48823