Solo Exhibition & Live Music Night – Ammy Amorette at MICA + UrbanBeat
Solo Exhibition & Live Music Night – Ammy Amorette at MICA + UrbanBeat
Solo Exhibition & Live Music Night – Ammy Amorette at MICA + UrbanBeat
Event Description:
Chilean visual artist Ammy Amorette presents a solo exhibition featuring 34 original works at MICA Gallery. The opening reception begins at 6:00 PM with a cocktail gathering.
The evening continues with a live music performance at UrbanBeat at 9:00 PM, featuring Ammy Amorette & Sean Lebita, performing jazz and bossa nova.
This special one-night experience brings together visual art and live music in two iconic Lansing venues.
Date: Friday, May 8
Opening Reception: 6:00 PM – MICA Gallery
Concert: 9:00 PM – UrbanBeat
Address (Concert): 1210 Turner Rd, Lansing, MI
Tickets:
$12 online / $15 at the door
Urban Beat
12
06:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mica Gallery
517-371-4600
terry@messagemakers.com
Artist Group Info
Ammy Amorette
ammy.amorette@gmail.com
Urban Beat
1213 turner streetold town lansing, Michigan 48906
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com