Solo Exhibition & Live Music Night – Ammy Amorette at MICA + UrbanBeat

Event Description:

Chilean visual artist Ammy Amorette presents a solo exhibition featuring 34 original works at MICA Gallery. The opening reception begins at 6:00 PM with a cocktail gathering.

The evening continues with a live music performance at UrbanBeat at 9:00 PM, featuring Ammy Amorette & Sean Lebita, performing jazz and bossa nova.

This special one-night experience brings together visual art and live music in two iconic Lansing venues.

Date: Friday, May 8

Opening Reception: 6:00 PM – MICA Gallery

Concert: 9:00 PM – UrbanBeat

Address (Concert): 1210 Turner Rd, Lansing, MI

Tickets:

$12 online / $15 at the door