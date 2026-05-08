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Solo Exhibition & Live Music Night – Ammy Amorette at MICA + UrbanBeat

Solo Exhibition & Live Music Night – Ammy Amorette at MICA + UrbanBeat

Solo Exhibition & Live Music Night – Ammy Amorette at MICA + UrbanBeat

Event Description:
Chilean visual artist Ammy Amorette presents a solo exhibition featuring 34 original works at MICA Gallery. The opening reception begins at 6:00 PM with a cocktail gathering.

The evening continues with a live music performance at UrbanBeat at 9:00 PM, featuring Ammy Amorette & Sean Lebita, performing jazz and bossa nova.

This special one-night experience brings together visual art and live music in two iconic Lansing venues.

Date: Friday, May 8
Opening Reception: 6:00 PM – MICA Gallery
Concert: 9:00 PM – UrbanBeat
Address (Concert): 1210 Turner Rd, Lansing, MI

Tickets:
$12 online / $15 at the door

Urban Beat
12
06:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mica Gallery
517-371-4600
terry@messagemakers.com
http://www.micagallery.org

Artist Group Info

Ammy Amorette
ammy.amorette@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/ammyamorette
Urban Beat
1213 turner street
old town lansing, Michigan 48906
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
urbanbeatevents.com