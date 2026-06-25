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T-Rex Counted Cross Stitch

T-Rex Counted Cross Stitch

Teens
Calling all dino-lovers and crafty creators! Join us for this beginner friendly counted cross stitch program where you will learn the basics and begin a T-Rex project.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16490810

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org