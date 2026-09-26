Before the Spartans take the field this Saturday, fans will already be gathering around one of college football’s biggest rituals: the tailgate.

This weekend, Pepsi is bringing Tailgating Deserves Pepsi to Michigan State ahead of the Spartans vs. Cornhuskers matchup, with free pizza & wings from Pizza House paired with ice-cold Pepsi.

For generations, Pepsi has been part of the food and rituals that bring football fans together. This season, the brand is taking that connection directly to tailgates across the country, including right here at Michigan State.

Here’s what fans can expect:

• WHAT: Free pizza & wings from Pizza House + Pepsi Zero Sugar, football toss with the chance to win prizes, live entertainment and more!

• WHEN: 9/26 from 2-5PM ET, ahead of the Spartans vs. Cornhuskers game at 5PM ET

• WHERE: Meijer Fan Fest @ Munn Field

363 Chestnut Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824

