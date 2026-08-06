The King of Rock and Roll returns to St. Johns on Wed., Sept. 2nd

Our largest crowd last year was for our closing concert! We anticipate that it will be the same this year as Elvis returns to St. Johns with his Hound Dog in tow for this wonderful tribute to one of the greatest performers of all-time. The King is Jake Slater, from the Traverse City area, who has been doing his award-winning tribute to Elvis for the past 17 years. Jake is a National and International award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist who has performed throughout Michigan, across the country, and in Canada. He has won awards in Branson, Tupelo, Memphis & Winsor.

AND, the incredible Josh Ramses Band, a popular Bay City based band, will join Jake on stage for this special performance. This 4-piece band has been a major backup band for Jake now for several years, presenting shows around the state together each year. On their own, the band performs a variety of music including blues, classic rock, country, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and a host of different artists.

Together, Jake and the band team up to put forth an unforgettable evening of some the greatest rock and roll songs ever written. This concert will be a great conclusion to a wonderful season in St Johns. We hope to see you at this grand finale.

