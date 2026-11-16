Winter Solstice Lantern Walk
Winter Solstice Lantern Walk
The lantern walk is meant for communities to welcome the return of the light as the darkest day of the year passes. We will make our own mason jar lanterns and then take them on an illuminated walk around the Wacousta Elementary Prairie trails. This is a community event, so all ages are encouraged!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17216828
GLADL Wacousta Branch
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 22 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822