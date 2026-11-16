Winter Solstice Nature Crafting Party
Winter Solstice Nature Crafting Party
Celebrate the Solstice and the return of the sun with nature crafts. We will have everything needed to make orange pomanders, snow flocked pine cones, simmer pots, and popcorn, cranberry garland.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16076079
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org