Curious About Careers Casting Call FAQs
When and where is the Curious About Careers Casting Call?
It will be on Saturday, June 10th, at WKAR Studios in the Communication Arts & Sciences Building on MSU’s campus.
What time are auditions?
Auditions will be held between 9am and 11:30am. Parents and guardians can register here as space allows.
Where do I park?
Parking is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
FREE on Saturdays
Directions at Google Maps
Where do I check in?
MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building
Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)
Do parents/guardians need to be with their child?
Yes. We ask that at least one legal parent or guardian attend the casting call with their child.
When is production?
- Girls auditioning must be at least ten years old on or before June 10, 2023.
- A parent or legal guardian must accompany any child auditioning.
- Curious About Careers host positions are non-union and non-paid.
- Production of season eight of Curious About Careers begins in June 2023 and runs for several months.
- Filming dates and locations will vary and depend on location and other schedule factors.
- Recording sessions usually last for 3 to 4.5 hours, but that does not include travel time if going outside of the greater Lansing area.
- We try to film on weekday mornings/afternoons, although some production shoots may occur after normal business hours.
How long will this audition take?
Auditions take approximately 45 minutes to one hour depending on the number of children at try outs.
When will we hear back if we’ve been selected, and what happens next?
If you have been selected, you will be notified within 10 days by phone. Instructions will be given on that phone call for the next steps. Those not selected will receive an email from the producer.
Is this position paid?
No. Hosts will be provided snacks on set and lunch for productions that extend beyond five hours. They will also receive special invitations to appear at WKAR events representing Curious About Careers and our station, and Curious About Careers is available on our website, social media, and airs on PBS TV stations across the country!
When will season 8 of Curious About Careers air?
Sometime in spring 2024. Parents/guardians will be notified once the broadcast schedule is determined.
Can we have a copy of the audition?
No, the auditions are property of WKAR and MSU and are not provided to parents/guardians. Footage may be utilized in future WKAR Curious About Careers videos promotional station videos. The videos are not posted online.
Are there food and drinks available?
There are vending machines in the building, however, we do not allow food or drink inside the studios or classrooms, only in the lobby area and in the registration area.
Why is the audition only open to girls?
According to the American Association of University Women, women make up only 28% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math careers. Curious About Careers was created to help spark interest in STEM-related careers for all kids and especially to provide inspiration and encouragement to girls.