Curious Crew CuriosityGuides | Season 8

| back to Curious Crew Home

Try these Curious Crew Investigations at home or in class!

Marshmallow Chemistry | Sn. 8, Ep. 808 first airdate 5/9/22 | WATCH EPISODE HERE



CuriosityGuides available soon

Electric Motors | Sn. 8, Ep. 802 first airdate 5/16/22 |



CuriosityGuides available soon

Fruit Science | Sn. 8, Ep. 803 first airdate 5/23/22 |



CuriosityGuides available soon

Speed of Sound | Sn. 8, Ep. 804 first airdate 5/30/22 |



CuriosityGuides available soon

Centripetal Force | Sn. 8, Ep. 805 first airdate 6/6/22 |



CuriosityGuides available soon

Wind Power | Sn. 8, Ep. 806 first airdate 6/13/22 |



CuriosityGuides available soon

Structural Forces | Sn. 8, Ep. 807 first airdate 6/20/22 |



CuriosityGuides available soon

Balance and Stability | Sn. 8, Ep. 808 first airdate 6/27/22 |



CuriosityGuides available soon

back to Curious Crew Home