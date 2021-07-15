© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Current Sports on AM870

Current Sports | July 15, 2021 | History NBA Finals Game 4, More NIL News, Richard Sherman Arrested

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published July 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT
Richard Sherman
Flickr / Creative Commons
/

We dive into the crazy NBA Finals game 4 from last night, as the Milwaukee Bucks have tied up the series against the Phoenix Suns. Also, NFL star Richard Serman is in hot water, arrested due to a domestic violence incident. More NIL (name, image, and likeness) news out of college sports. 

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the incredible game 4 that was last night's NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. How have the Bucks been able to come back in this series? Also, we dive into more NIL (name, image, and likeness) news coming out of the world of college sports and its early impact being felt. We end the show with some troubling news surrounded around NFL star Richard Sherman. 

Episode 1816

Tags

Current Sports on AM870WKARNFLNBA PlayoffsAl MartinCurrent SportsNBA FinalsSan Francisco 49ersRichard ShermanMilwaukee BucksSports TalkGiannis AntetokounmpoPhoenix SunsNILName Image Likeness
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin