Current Sports | July 15, 2021 | History NBA Finals Game 4, More NIL News, Richard Sherman Arrested

We dive into the crazy NBA Finals game 4 from last night, as the Milwaukee Bucks have tied up the series against the Phoenix Suns. Also, NFL star Richard Serman is in hot water, arrested due to a domestic violence incident. More NIL (name, image, and likeness) news out of college sports.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the incredible game 4 that was last night's NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. How have the Bucks been able to come back in this series? Also, we dive into more NIL (name, image, and likeness) news coming out of the world of college sports and its early impact being felt. We end the show with some troubling news surrounded around NFL star Richard Sherman.

Episode 1816