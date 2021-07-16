Current Sports | July 16, 2021 | Jason Ruff Talks Michigan / MSU Hockey, Stanley Cup, And More!

Jason Ruff, play-by-play voice of the Odessa Jackalopes, joins the show to talk all things hockey!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite MSU alum and play-by-play voice of the Odessa Jackalopes, Jason Ruff, to the hour! Ruff gives his thoughts on the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup over the Montreal Canadiens, the upcoming NHL Draft, Michigan / MSU hockey recruiting, how NIL (name, image, and likeness) rules will impact college hockey, and more! Al also provides an update on the troubling Richard Sherman story and on how COVID-19 is already causing some problems for the United States men's basketball team. Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 1817