Current Sports | July 16, 2021 | Jason Ruff Talks Michigan / MSU Hockey, Stanley Cup, And More!

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published July 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT
Jason Ruff
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU
/

Jason Ruff, play-by-play voice of the Odessa Jackalopes, joins the show to talk all things hockey! 

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite MSU alum and play-by-play voice of the Odessa Jackalopes, Jason Ruff, to the hour! Ruff gives his thoughts on the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup over the Montreal Canadiens, the upcoming NHL Draft, Michigan / MSU hockey recruiting, how NIL (name, image, and likeness) rules will impact college hockey, and more! Al also provides an update on the troubling Richard Sherman story and on how COVID-19 is already causing some problems for the United States men's basketball team. Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 1817

Tags

Current Sports on AM870Michigan State UniversityWKARMSU HockeyDetroit PistonsNBACollege HockeyAl MartinCurrent SportsTeam USA BasketballJason RuffMichigan HockeyRichard ShermanBig Ten HockeyDanton ColeNHL DraftTampa Bay LightningMontreal CanadiensJerami Grant
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
