Lansing United Soccer Comes To An End

The Lansing United women’s soccer team has played its final season.

Jeremy Sampson, President and CEO of Lansing United, made the announcement public today that the franchise is folding. The news comes two seasons after the men’s team ended, marking three total seasons for the women’s team.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of last season.

In a statement today, Sampson noted how special United became to him and fans in the Lansing area, saying “When I began working in 2013 to bring high level soccer to the Lansing area, the goal was always to grow the game. I have been blessed to work with great players, coaches, and interns who have made this journey a genuinely exciting one.”

In 2014 the team won the National Premier Soccer League’s Great Lakes Western Conference Championship and were Midwest Region champions. In 2018 the team was the Great Lakes Conference Regular Season Champions.

Read Sampson's full statement below.