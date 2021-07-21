Current Sports | July 21, 2021 | The Milwaukee Bucks Are Champions Of The NBA World!

The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years! We have reaction and discussion centered on the historic sports moment.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al reacts to game 6 of last night's NBA Finals, which crowned the Milwaukee Bucks as champions of the basketball world. The Bucks did away with the Phoenix Suns, led by star Giannis Antetokounmpo's 50-point performance. We also highlight Lansing Sexton and Michigan State University basketball product Bryn Forbes, who also is apart of that Bucks championship squad. That, and so much more, on today's Current Sports.

Episode 1820