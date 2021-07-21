© 2021
Current Sports on AM870

Current Sports | July 21, 2021 | The Milwaukee Bucks Are Champions Of The NBA World!

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published July 21, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Flickr / Creative Commons
/

The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years! We have reaction and discussion centered on the historic sports moment. 

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al reacts to game 6 of last night's NBA Finals, which crowned the Milwaukee Bucks as champions of the basketball world. The Bucks did away with the Phoenix Suns, led by star Giannis Antetokounmpo's 50-point performance. We also highlight Lansing Sexton and Michigan State University basketball product Bryn Forbes, who also is apart of that Bucks championship squad. That, and so much more, on today's Current Sports. 

Episode 1820

Tags

Current Sports on AM870WKARNBAAl MartinCurrent SportsCarlton ValentineLansing SextonLebron JamesNBA FinalsDenzel ValentineBryn ForbesBucksMichael JordanMonty WilliamsLos Angeles LakersflagMilwaukee BucksGiannis AntetokounmpoKhris MiddletonPhoenix SunsMegan RapinoeTokyo OlympicsCOVID-19GOATSunsDevin BookerDeer DistrictJrue HolidayGreek FreakGreeceSue BirdOlympic Torch
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
