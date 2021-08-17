AP CFB Preseason Poll Reactions, Osaka Breaks Down During Presser | Current Sports | Aug. 17, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, headliners include NFL stadium vaccination requirements for fans, as well as the retirement of a legendary American soccer star. Also, we discuss the Associated Press College Football Preseason rankings, which are causing quite the stir. And, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka holds her first press conference since taking a break from the sport due to mental health reasons. Find out why she was reduced to tears.
Episode 1829