© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Current Sports on AM870

AP CFB Preseason Poll Reactions, Osaka Breaks Down During Presser | Current Sports | Aug. 17, 2021

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published August 17, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during their third round tennis match at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during their third round tennis match at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, headliners include NFL stadium vaccination requirements for fans, as well as the retirement of a legendary American soccer star. Also, we discuss the Associated Press College Football Preseason rankings, which are causing quite the stir. And, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka holds her first press conference since taking a break from the sport due to mental health reasons. Find out why she was reduced to tears.

Episode 1829

Tags

Current Sports on AM870Naomi OsakaNFLDetroit LionsCOVID-19 VaccineCollege FootballAlabama Crimson TideMichigan State Football Depth ChartMichigan Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin