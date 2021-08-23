© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Big Ten COVID-19 Forfeiture Policy, Meet The Spartans, Miggy Gets To 500 | Current Sports | Aug. 23, 2021

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published August 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera getting homer 500 on Sunday! Al brings up a few stats that puts his greatness in further perspective. Also, 'Meet the Spartans' is tonight at Spartan Stadium. Listen to what MSU football defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton has to say as the season is less than two weeks away! And the Big Ten is introducing a new forfeiture policy. We dive into its similarities to what the NFL is currently adopting.

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
