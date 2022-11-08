WKAR News coverage of the 2022 Michigan and local midterm elections.
Live election results provided by the Associated Press
SPECIAL COVERAGE
-
Election night is nearly upon us. Listen to NPR's live special coverage of the midterms, along with local election updates from WKAR's Sophia Saliby, on Tuesday evening beginning at 8 on 102.3 WKAR NewsTalk and streaming here.
-
Tue Nov. 8 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS NewsHour Judy Woodruff leads live coverage of the 2022 Midterm Election results as they come in.
Featured WKAR News
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer hopes to secure a second term as Michigan’s governor and fend off a late push from political newbie and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon as the two face off in the battleground state’s Tuesday election.
Election Features
-
Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump and who have embraced his lies about the 2020 election.
-
A Wayne County judge used scathing language to reject the Republican secretary of state candidate’s late-hour request to impose new absentee ballot rules on Detroit voters.
-
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County, Michigan county clerk, about election integrity and misinformation.
-
Michigan faces a key vote on abortion rights as patients travel there from other states. At a clinic near Detroit, many women share what abortion access means for their own lives and futures.
-
Observing and challenging election irregularities at polling sites is a process laid out in Michigan law. But voting-rights advocates are concerned some challengers will take things too far.
-
A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday on a legal challenge to thousands of absentee ballots cast in the City of Detroit. The case was filed by Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo.
-
Abortion is on the ballot in California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont, but it's also playing a major role in races for governor, attorney general and state supreme courts nationwide.
-
Former Vice President Mike Pence rallied with Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett this week in Charlotte. He framed Barrett’s campaign for Michigan’s 7th District as a decisive battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
-
At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing the 2022 cycle as a tantalizing possibility for a long-awaited trifecta.
-
Data from the Secretary of State indicates more Michigan residents are voting absentee for this year's midterm elections than in past cycles.
WKAR News
-
The state is spending $1.73 million to help get three former industrial sites in West Michigan cleaned up and repurposed.
-
In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the moon fell completely into Earth's shadow and turned a shade of red — either an astronomical delight or Election Day omen, depending on who you ask.
-
The Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is returning after several years of inactivity with new initiatives to educate the area’s Latino business community.
-
A new rule this hunting season requires people to report deer harvests electronically within 72 hours.
-
East Lansing Film Festival closes Thursday with documentary about Hollywood actor with Lansing rootsThe East Lansing Film Festival is in its final week at Studio C Theaters in Okemos. The closing night on Thursday features a documentary called Acting Like Nothing Is Wrong. Both the filmmaker and the subject of the film have local ties, and the pair will attend the two screenings of the movie.
-
Millions of people are prescribed statins to lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease, but many would rather take supplements instead. A new study shows statins are much more effective.
-
An independent investigation into Michigan State University’s Title IX reporting released Friday shows the school failed to meet state requirements in 2021.
-
Michigan State University is centralizing its campus security system to enhance its real-time detection and response capabilities.
en español de WKAR
Station News
-
EAST LANSING, MI; Oct. 21, 2022 -- WKAR Public Media recently received a Congressionally Funded Community Project (CFCP) grant from the Department of Education to leverage ATSC 3.0 television technology to deliver educational content to underserved families in mid-Michigan.
PODCAST: ¿Qué Onda Michigan?
-
En el episodio del 4 de noviembre de ¿Qué Onda Michigan? les contamos como prepararse para las elecciones de la proxima semana.
Current Sports with Al Martin
-
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022The MSU men's basketball team had a shaky start last night in a win over GVSU.
MSU Today
-
Culture, community, communications and “stagility” guide interim Michigan State University presidentMichigan State University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff joins Russ White on MSU today.
Be one of the 300 donors we need to unlock $20,000 before Giving Tuesday. Every dollar raised goes toward the news and music you hear every day on WKAR.
Sign up here for weekly WKAR Update and WKAR Family e-newsletters
Compare case numbers in Michigan with other states.
Explore films and new specials focused on race. Curated by PBS
Listen. Watch. Browse. Anyhere. Anytime.
Extended access to an on-demand library of quality TV
the latest and archive issues
What's That Tune?