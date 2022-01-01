DEV-C0322-Featured Modules
Preview modules
Make a gift to WKAR for chance to win a self-cleaning Roomba! This spring the cleaning takes care of itself!
Wed. 3/16 DEV-C0322-01-springcleaning
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Vestibulum vitae tincidunt elit, a ultrices metus. Nunc non et.
Thu 3/17 DEV-C0322-02-20Kmatch
Make a gift to WKAR and be entered to win a 4k TV! Your favorite PBS shows will be so real it will knock your socks off!
Fri 3/18 DEV-C0322-03-digitalday
Donate and be entered to win 10 passes to the Ten Pound Fiddle. It's a year of folk music! What could be better?
WKND DEV-C0322-04-weekend
Be one of the 75 new or upgraded sustainers we need to unlock $10,000!
Mon. 3/21 DEV-C0322-05-sustainers
Donate and be entered to win one of two $500 air B&B gift cards. Go somewhere warm this spring on WKAR.
Tue 3/22 DEV-C0322-06-traveltuesday
Be one of the 50 new members we need to unlock $5,000!
Wed 3/23 DEV-C0322-07-newmemberday