Executive Secretary II
Executive Secretary II
WKAR Public Media
Michigan State University
Reporting directly to WKAR’s Director of Broadcasting, the Executive Secretary provides executive support in a one-on-one working relationship. You would serve as the primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on all matters pertaining to the office of the Director of Broadcasting, as well as the liaison to the Office of the Dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences and senior management teams; organizing and coordinating executive outreach and external relations efforts; and handling special projects.
We support creative and fulfilling work within a small, entrepreneurial environment that is mission-driven, results-driven and community oriented. You shall exercise good judgment in a variety of situations, with strong written and verbal communication, administrative, and organizational skills, and the ability to maintain a realistic balance among multiple priorities. We may assign projects for you to lead from conception to completion, under pressure at times, while handling a wide variety of activities and confidential matters with discretion.
Duties and Responsibilities:
• Handling all matters supporting the Director (e.g., scheduling, meeting preparations, correspondence, policy compliance, etc.), and contributing to the overall smooth running of a dynamic organization.
• Making travel arrangements (hotels, flights, visas, preparing itineraries, car transfers, international insurance etc.)
• Confirming meetings and booking conference rooms
• Handling and training student employees/interns
• Generating various reports as needed
• Answering incoming calls and taking messages
• Maintaining and updating files
• Working cooperatively with others in the office
• Oversee and assist in planning special events throughout the year
Administrative support (70%)
• Completes a broad range of administrative tasks for the Director including: handling a deeply active calendar of appointments; composing and preparing correspondence that is sometimes confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; and compiling documents for travel-related meetings.
• Provides a bridge for smooth communication between the Director's office and internal departments; demonstrating leadership to maintain credibility, trust and support with senior management staff.
• Successfully completes critical aspects of deliverables with a hands-on approach, including drafting acknowledgement letters, personal correspondence, and other tasks that facilitate the Director's ability to effectively lead the station.
• Prioritizes conflicting needs; handles matters expeditiously, proactively, and follows-through on projects to successful completion, often with deadline pressures.
• Communicates directly, and on behalf of the Director, with callers, donors, staff, and others, on matters related to WKAR and the Director’s programmatic initiatives.
Reporting (20%) & Supervision (10%)
• Maintain Public Files
• Supervise, direct, and motivate student interns to assure consistency in quantity and quality of work performed.
Minimum qualifications:
Five to eight years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in high-level administrative support, scheduling, coordinating, and maintaining calendars, composing and editing correspondence, and extensive experience with Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Desired Qualifications:
• Bachelor’s Degree
• Handle multiple complex schedules;
• Ability to work independently with confidence while taking initiative to be proactive;
• Experience with running office operations and supervising student employees;
• Familiarity and experience with university policies and procedures;
• Familiarity with Public Broadcasting and FCC guidelines;
• Sensitivity to and appropriate handling of confidential information;
• Detail-oriented with a high degree of accuracy, resourcefulness, and efficiency;
• Dream to go above and beyond;
• Demonstrating excellent communication and interpersonal skills;
• Ability to interact with dynamic constituents in a timely, courteous, and professional manner;
• Demonstrates work orientation that includes a focus on service, problem solving, teamwork, flexibility to change, a positive attitude and a desire for continuous learning towards self-improvement;
• Comfortable using and learning new technology, software applications, and processes.
Application deadline is January 25, 2022. Qualified applicants can apply online by visiting careers.msu.edu and refer to job posting #757186.
MSU is committed to achieving excellence through cultural diversity. The university actively encourages applications and/or nominations of women, persons of color, veterans and persons with disabilities.
MSU is an affirmative action, equal opportunity employer.
