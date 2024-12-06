WKAR TV | Holiday Specials 2024 | PRIMETIME

On WKAR TV 23.1 | Celebrate the holiday season with WKAR! Tune in and enjoy a variety of holiday classics and seasonal favorites.

Schedule as of 12/1/2024. Schedule and descriptions subject to change. All Times Eastern.

DECEMBER 2024

7 | Sat

9:00

Mary Berry's Highland Christmas

Mary Berry spends Christmas in her mother's homeland of Scotland to enjoy a winter break soaking up her Scottish heritage and enjoying traditional festive delights with familiar faces, as well cooking up some of her own indulgent dishes.

12 | Thu

9:30

Under The Radar Michigan: Christmas Special

Hold onto your sleigh bells and boughs of holly because here comes another UTR Christmas special. We'll cut down our own tree, see one that actually sings and find out where Rudolph and all the other reindeer romp. Heck, we'll even take you to a Christmas superstore you can probably see from space. Get ready to explore the cool people, places and things that make Michigan a great place to pick out your presents.

17 | Tue

8:00

Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Broadway star Michael Maliakel and beloved actress Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey) inspire in this holiday special that weaves Christmas classics with the story of Victor Hugo to show that opening our hearts to all is the true meaning of the season.

9:30

Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah

Handel's 18th century masterpiece "The Messiah" has been reimagined by Conductor Marin Alsop with colleagues Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson. Handel's arias, choruses and orchestration have been infused with Gospel, Jazz and R&B creating an uplifting reinterpretation of this Christmas and Easter favorite. This performance from London's Royal Albert Hall marks the European premiere of "Too Hot To Handel: The Gospel Messiah," a piece that has been a seasonal fixture across the United States since it premiered in New York in 1993.

19 | Thu

9:30

Under The Radar Michigan: Holiday Extravaganza

Hold onto your sleigh bells...cause it's our first ever UTR Holiday Extravaganza where we show you some of our favorite Holiday happenings around Michigan. We'll take you to a Christmas parade in Ida that's so bright, you can probably see it from space. Then we hit Midland for a school where Santa learns to do his jolly thing. And if that's not enough, we'll also take a classic train ride from Owosso all the way to the North Pole and go back in time for a holiday night at Dearborn's Greenfield Village. We'll even take you back to Rochester's Big Bright Light Celebration. Get ready for some holiday mirth and merriment on Under the Radar Michigan. Ho Ho Hope you like it!!!

23 | Mon

9:00

Mary Berry's Highland Christmas

10:00

Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Join the beloved British home cook and three special friends as they prepare her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. From the traditional turkey to her classic Christmas pudding, it's the perfect recipe for a deliciously festive holiday.

24 | Tue

8:00

Too Hot to Handel - The Gospel Messiah

9:30

Joy - Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

11:00

Rick Steves European Christmas

From manger scenes and mistletoe to wintry wonderlands, RICK STEVES' EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS celebrates the Christmas season throughout the European continent. In the special, Rick visits friends and families in England, France, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy to reveal their customs and practices of the holiday season. He begins his travels in England, where the Christmas pudding is the real centerpiece of a traditional English holiday meal. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower heralds the season with its red, twinkling lights. And in the countryside of Tuscany, villagers stack neat pyramids of wood for great bonfires. The lighting of the fires is a signal to villagers - dressed as shepherds - to come and sing old carols. RICK STEVES' EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS offers a colorful, musical celebration of Christmas across Europe where viewers will learn about customs from "the old countries," hear local choirs, and discover holiday family traditions.

25 | Wed

8:00

Call The Midwife Holiday Special: Holiday Special 2024

It is Christmas 1969 and the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to. The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of color and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

10:00

Mary Berry's Highland Christmas

26 | Thu

9:30

Under The Radar Michigan: Best of Winter

31 | Tue

9:30

Next at the Kennedy Center: Sara Bareilles: New Year's Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra & Friends

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra for an enchanting evening of song and celebration in this New Year's Eve special. From her first smash hit "Love Song" to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical "Waitress," Bareilles' amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations. She will be joined by special guests Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, and David Ryan Harris for this career-spanning night.

11:00

ACL Presents: 23rd Annual Americana Honors

Austin City Limits presents selected performances from the 23rd Annual Americana Awards & Honors, recorded live in Nashville.

