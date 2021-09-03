Muhammad Ali | Film Preview with Q&A

Thu. Sept. 16 at 7pm ET | An OVEE virtual event | Preview the upcoming series and join the conversation around Muhammad Ali. The film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon brings to life one of the best-known and most indelible figures of the 20th century.

The three-time heavyweight boxing champion captivated millions of fans throughout the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it.

This online preview screening features excerpts from the series, followed by conversation hosted by WKAR’s Al Martin. Al and guest panelists will share their thoughts on the film and Ali's impact on their lives and American society.

This event is FREE, but RSVP is required.

On the Air

The four-part, eight-hour film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon airs Sun. Sept. 19 - Wed. Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on WKAR TV.

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.

First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.

If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org.

Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.