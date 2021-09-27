Year of Global Africa | Film Screening with Q&A

Tue. Sep. 28 at 7pm ET | An OVEE virtual event | Explore the connections and partnerships between Michigan State University and educational institutions on the African continent.

From November 2017 until Fall 2019, the Michigan State University community celebrated The Year of Global Africa, exploring the connections and partnerships between Michigan State University and various educational institutions on the African continent. Relive the events and hear from staff and students at MSU whose studies were centered on the continent of Africa.

The film will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers and participants in the celebration.

This special evening is offered as part of MSU Homecoming 2021: Spartans Journey Together.

Presented by WKAR Public Media in partnership with the African Studies Center and the School of Journalism at Michigan State University.

This event is FREE, but RSVP is required.

AN OVEE VIRTUAL EVENT

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.

First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.

If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org.

Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.

