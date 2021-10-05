Alma's Way | WKAR Family Film Night

Thur., Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. on WKAR OVEE | Preview this new PBS KIDS series at the next virtual WKAR Family Film Night. RSVP HERE

Alma’s Way is a new PBS KIDS® animated series from Fred Rogers Productions, created by actor and and writer Sonia Manzano—who positively impacted the lives of generations as “Maria” on Sesame Street.

Put on your PJ's and grab some popcorn to watch two special episodes!

This event is free but registration is required.

MORE ABOUT ALMA'S WAY

The engaging modern-day series follows 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family among a diverse group of close-knit friends and community members. Alma’s Way celebrates and explores the thinking process—Alma’s “way” is to think things through! As she shares her observations and feelings and works through challenges, she speaks directly to young viewers, offering them a window into her everyday life.

————————————-

This online event is intended for family viewing in the company of an adult in the household. The family member registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 18 or older.

If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org