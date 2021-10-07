NOVA "The Cannabis Question" | Discussion and Panel Q& A

Thu., Oct. 7 at 6PM ET via Zoom | Join NOVA and experts from The Cannabis Question for a panel discussion and film highlights followed by a live Q&A.

GUEST PANELISTS

• Dan Adams, Cannabis Reporter, Boston Globe

• Kassandra Frederique, Executive Director, Drug Policy Alliance

• Sarah Holt, Writer, Producer, Director, "The Cannabis Question"

• Dr. Yasmin Hurd, Director of the Addiction Institute, Mount Sinai

• Dr. Catherine Jacobson, Cannabis Clinical Researcher and Patient Advocate

ABOUT "THE CANNABIS QUESTION"

As state-legalized cannabis spreads, NOVA investigates the latest scientific evidence for its potential benefits and risks, and how criminalization has disproportionately harmed communities of color. Major funding for "The Cannabis Question" and the Science & Society Project is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and others.

NOVA’s "The Cannabis Question" is available to stream for FREE at video.wkar.org.