© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Your Community

NOVA "The Cannabis Question" | Discussion and Panel Q& A

WKAR Public Media
Published October 7, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT
Cannabis-Event-NOVA.png
Courtesy
/
NOVA

Thu., Oct. 7 at 6PM ET via Zoom | Join NOVA and experts from The Cannabis Question for a panel discussion and film highlights followed by a live Q&A.

GUEST PANELISTS
• Dan Adams, Cannabis Reporter, Boston Globe
• Kassandra Frederique, Executive Director, Drug Policy Alliance
• Sarah Holt, Writer, Producer, Director, "The Cannabis Question"
• Dr. Yasmin Hurd, Director of the Addiction Institute, Mount Sinai
• Dr. Catherine Jacobson, Cannabis Clinical Researcher and Patient Advocate

ABOUT "THE CANNABIS QUESTION"
As state-legalized cannabis spreads, NOVA investigates the latest scientific evidence for its potential benefits and risks, and how criminalization has disproportionately harmed communities of color. Major funding for "The Cannabis Question" and the Science & Society Project is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and others.

NOVA’s "The Cannabis Question" is available to stream for FREE at video.wkar.org.

Tags

In Your CommunityNOVAvirtual event
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE