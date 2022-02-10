Unadopted with Q&A

Thu., Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. on WKAR OVEE | Join the conversation as WKAR presents Unadopted, a story about the 440,000 kids in foster care in the U.S., where more than a quarter are over age 12.

Adoption rates for these older kids are abysmally low. What happens when you're “too old” to get adopted? After 20 years in foster care, Noel Anaya was never adopted. He was determined to investigate what went wrong, and finds the answers in his first documentary film.

Following the film, join a moderated online discussion. Scheduled panelists include:



Ruben Martinez, Professor, MSU Department of Sociology, Panel Moderator

Paul Elam, Chief Strategy Officer, MPHI

Kayla Morgan, Business Owner at Resilient Roots Yoga, LLC. Task Force; National Child Traumatic Stress Network

More about the film:

Unadopted starts with Anaya untangling his own unique story, which leads him to a wider examination that reveals the social welfare system’s silent but pervasive systemic bias against families of color, and teenagers aka “older youth.”

While most young adults look to their parents for answers about identity and upbringing, Anaya turns to court records, social workers, and most importantly, three California teens who reveal the critical decisions they’re currently making to secure a “forever family” — or not.

Presented by WKAR

