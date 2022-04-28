Join WKAR at the 2022 Teddy Bear Picnic | In Your Community

FREE -- Sat., Apr. 30, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Demonstration Hall Field | Join WKAR Family and the MSU College of Human Medicine for the 2022 Teddy Bear Picnic!

The Teddy Bear Picnic, hosted by the College of Human Medicine, is a free community event created to help children understand the importance of health and wellbeing and overcome the fear of going to the doctor by gaining knowledge of the health care system in a fun, safe environment.

Children are encouraged to bring a favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for a check-up at the Teddy Bear Hospital, a mock clinic staffed by physicians and students from MSU’s health colleges.

WKAR Family will be there to provide MLC resources, free books, stickers, and photo ops with Daniel Tiger and Curious George Standees.

Enjoy an afternoon of picnic food and family friendly activities such as:



COVID-19 and Flu Vaccinations

Balloon animals

Arts & crafts

Games

Face painting

MSU police car exploration

Ambulance exploration

Free books courtesy of WKAR, Ingham Great Start Collaborative and The Davies Project

Raffle prizes

Therapy dogs

MSU Pompon

Sparty

Zeke the Wonderdog

Location

Demonstration Hall Field

Across from 393 Chestnut Road, East Lansing, MI 48824