Join WKAR at the 2022 Teddy Bear Picnic | In Your Community
FREE -- Sat., Apr. 30, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Demonstration Hall Field | Join WKAR Family and the MSU College of Human Medicine for the 2022 Teddy Bear Picnic!
The Teddy Bear Picnic, hosted by the College of Human Medicine, is a free community event created to help children understand the importance of health and wellbeing and overcome the fear of going to the doctor by gaining knowledge of the health care system in a fun, safe environment.
Children are encouraged to bring a favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for a check-up at the Teddy Bear Hospital, a mock clinic staffed by physicians and students from MSU’s health colleges.
WKAR Family will be there to provide MLC resources, free books, stickers, and photo ops with Daniel Tiger and Curious George Standees.
Enjoy an afternoon of picnic food and family friendly activities such as:
- COVID-19 and Flu Vaccinations
- Balloon animals
- Arts & crafts
- Games
- Face painting
- MSU police car exploration
- Ambulance exploration
- Free books courtesy of WKAR, Ingham Great Start Collaborative and The Davies Project
- Raffle prizes
- Therapy dogs
- MSU Pompon
- Sparty
- Zeke the Wonderdog
Location
Demonstration Hall Field
Across from 393 Chestnut Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
Sponsors
This event is brought to you by MSU Federal Credit Union, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Meijer, WKAR Public Media, Ivy Rehab for Kids, and University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children's Center