WKAR Screening with Q&A: Afrofuturism

Thu., Jun. 16, 2022 at 7 p.m. on WKAR OVEE | Join the conversation around the film Afrofuturism; a cultural aesthetic, and philosophy of science and history that explores the intersection of African diaspora culture with science and technology.

The film presents a new framework for black diasporic art production, which is taking shape in contemporary Los Angeles. This documentary profiles 5 emerging artists whose work explores the intersection of race, class, identity, and aesthetics.

Registration is required for this virtual event.

Following the film, join a moderated online discussion. Scheduled panelists include:



Julian Chambliss Ph.D., MSU professor and Val Berryman Curator of History at the MSU Museum

Theodore Ransaw Ph.D., Outreach Specialist for the MSU College of Education

Elka Stevens, MSU textile and mixed media artist

Erik Ponder (Moderator), African Studies Librarian at MSU Libraries

Conversation with the panel begins at approximately 7 p.m.

Presented by WKAR and MSU Libraries

A New Kind of Virtual Event - OVEE

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.

Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.

First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.