WKAR Film Screening With Q&A: The Great Muslim American Road Trip

Thu., Jul. 14, 2022 at 7 p.m. in person and online at wkar.org | Watch the final episode of The Great Muslim American Road Trip before it premieres on WKAR TV and then join a special Q&A with the millennial Muslim American couple, Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins, both from Lansing, MI.

The new PBS three-part documentary series follows the young Muslim American couple — rapper Mona Haydar and her husband Sebastian Robins — as they explore America’s “Mother Road” and its surrounding Muslim communities on a 2,500-mile drive from Chicago to Los Angeles. Their three-week journey winds down in the final episode, but the couple is met with a few setbacks and surprises.

Following the film, join a special Q&A with rapper Mona Haydar and her husband Sebastian Robins.

Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins met at the top of a scenic mountain in northern New Mexico. It was the summer of 2011, and Mona had just arrived at the Lama Foundation, an inter-spiritual retreat center, where she was to start an internship. The first person she met there was Sebastian and, as the story goes, they fell in love that very day, marrying the following summer.

In 2015, Mona and Sebastian gained international attention for their “Ask a Muslim” project— a booth offering free donuts in exchange for dialogue and questions in the wake of the Paris and San Bernardino extremist attacks. Mona, a Muslim, is Syrian American, and Sebastian converted to Islam after meeting Mona.

Together, the couple have been featured on NPR, CNN, The New York Times, BBC, People Magazine, BuzzFeed, HuffPost, Mic, Marie Claire, Glamour, Refinery 29 and many other publications. They both appeared in the Emmy-nominated series “The Secret Lives of Muslims” in 2017.

Conversation with the panel begins at approximately 8:00 p.m.

More About the Film

A three-part documentary series, The Great Muslim American Road Trip, follows a millennial Muslim American couple on a cross-country journey along historic Route 66 as they explore Islam’s deep roots in America. Making more than a dozen stops between Chicago and Los Angeles, rapper Mona Haydar and her husband Sebastian Robins meet with authors, entrepreneurs, medical students, performers and others to better understand the centuries-long Muslim experience in the United States. This series highlights the diversity of Muslims across the nation and their contributions to history and culture, weaving a colorful story of what it means to be a Muslim in America today.

