WKAR and MSU Homecoming Parade 2022

Fri. Oct. 13 at 6pm in East Lansing | Look for WKAR in the MSU Homecoming Parade this week, as our celebration of a Century of Service continues.

This year's Homecoming theme is "Spartans Bring the Magic."

The Curious Crew and family, friends and fans of WKAR will be there. Making a special appearance is Jet Propulsion from the PBS KIDS show, Ready Jet Go!.

The parade begins at the corner of Abbot and Burcham, travels south on Abbot, east on Grand River Avenue through East Lansing, south at Collingwood entrance, south on Farm Lane and concludes at the corner of Farm and Shaw Lanes.

If you can't be there in-person, you can view the parade livestream here.

WKAR float vehicle and trailer provided by:

LaFontaine Ford Lansing

Instructors from the Wilson Talent Center Automotive Technology Program

The annual Homecoming parade is sponsored by the MSU Alumni Office.

WKAR Century of Service is supported by

MSU Federal Credit Union

Consumers Energy

