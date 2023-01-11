© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Goin’ Back to T-Town | Virtual Film Screening with Q&A

WKAR Public Media
Published January 11, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST
Goin' Back to T-Town | Toward Freedom Commemorative Film Series

Toward Freedom: Goin' Back to T-Town | RSVP here
American Experience  tells the story of Greenwood, an extraordinary Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that prospered during the 1920s and 30s despite rampant and hostile segregation. Torn apart in 1921 by one of the worst racially-motivated massacres in the nation’s history, the neighborhood rose from the ashes.

Join the conversation after the film with special guests.

The Toward Freedom film series is presented by MSU Libraries and WKAR Public Media as part of the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Michigan State University.

This event is free, but RSVP here is required.

The viewer registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older.

WKAR Century of Service supported by
MSU Federal Credit Union • Consumers Energy

In Your Community
