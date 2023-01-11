Goin’ Back to T-Town | Virtual Film Screening with Q&A

Toward Freedom: Goin' Back to T-Town | RSVP here

American Experience tells the story of Greenwood, an extraordinary Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that prospered during the 1920s and 30s despite rampant and hostile segregation. Torn apart in 1921 by one of the worst racially-motivated massacres in the nation’s history, the neighborhood rose from the ashes.

Join the conversation after the film with special guests.

The Toward Freedom film series is presented by MSU Libraries and WKAR Public Media as part of the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Michigan State University.

This event is free, but RSVP here is required.

The viewer registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older.

WKAR Century of Service supported by

MSU Federal Credit Union • Consumers Energy