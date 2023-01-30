Love in the Time of Fentanyl | Film Screening with Q&A

Love in the Time of Fentanyl | RSVP here

Thu., Feb. 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. | As deaths in Vancouver, Canada, reach an all-time high, the Overdose Prevention Society opens its doors—a renegade supervised drug consumption site that employs active and former drug users. Its staff and volunteers do whatever it takes to save lives and give hope to a marginalized community in this intimate documentary that looks beyond the stigma of people who use fentanyl and other drugs.

Following the film, join a moderated discussion. Scheduled panelists include:



Julia Miller, Punks with Lunch Lansing

Jerry Norris, The Fledge

Pamela Lynch, Harm Reduction Michigan

Trey Helten, appears in the film

This event is free, but RSVP here is required. The viewer registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older.

Partners:



Punks with Lunch Lansing

Harm Reduction Michigan

The Fledge

Ingham County Health Department (tentative)

At the Fledge

The Fledge will be hosting the evenings virtual screening and Q&A for those who would like to participate in a community setting.

Address: 1300 Eureka St, Lansing, MI 48912

Information:

https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/documentaries/love-in-the-time-of-fentanyl/