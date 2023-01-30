Love in the Time of Fentanyl | Film Screening with Q&A
Love in the Time of Fentanyl | RSVP here
Thu., Feb. 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. | As deaths in Vancouver, Canada, reach an all-time high, the Overdose Prevention Society opens its doors—a renegade supervised drug consumption site that employs active and former drug users. Its staff and volunteers do whatever it takes to save lives and give hope to a marginalized community in this intimate documentary that looks beyond the stigma of people who use fentanyl and other drugs.
Following the film, join a moderated discussion. Scheduled panelists include:
- Julia Miller, Punks with Lunch Lansing
- Jerry Norris, The Fledge
- Pamela Lynch, Harm Reduction Michigan
- Trey Helten, appears in the film
This event is free, but RSVP here is required. The viewer registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older.
Partners:
- Punks with Lunch Lansing
- Harm Reduction Michigan
- The Fledge
- Ingham County Health Department (tentative)
At the Fledge
The Fledge will be hosting the evenings virtual screening and Q&A for those who would like to participate in a community setting.
Address: 1300 Eureka St, Lansing, MI 48912
Information:
https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/documentaries/love-in-the-time-of-fentanyl/
Trailer:
https://www.pbs.org/video/trailer-love-time-fentanyl-jdoscn/