© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Your Community

The Great Muslim American Road Trip: Episode Screening and Discussion with Hosts Mona Haydar & Sebastian Robins

WKAR Public Media
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST
The great Muslim American road trip
PBS

Mon., Feb. 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Join Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins, hosts of the PBS series The Great Muslim American Road Trip, in person at the East Lansing Public Library. Mona and Sebastian are a young Muslim American couple who recently journeyed along the iconic Route 66 in search of Muslim American history and identity. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will view the episode "A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque," in addition to listening to a discussion with the hosts. This episode explores Black American history including the Tulsa Massacre, African American jazz musicians, interfaith relations and more.

East Lansing Public Library is located at 950 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823. The event will go until 9pm and light refreshments will be provided.

For more information about the Muslim Journeys series, head here.

In Your Community
Donate $5/month or more, support award-winning journalism, AND enjoy digital access to The New York Times Cooking or The Athletic as our gift of thanks, along with WKAR Passport, for streaming your favorite PBS and WKAR TV programs on your own schedule. SIGN UP TODAY!
DONATE