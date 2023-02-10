The Great Muslim American Road Trip: Episode Screening and Discussion with Hosts Mona Haydar & Sebastian Robins

Mon., Feb. 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Join Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins, hosts of the PBS series The Great Muslim American Road Trip, in person at the East Lansing Public Library. Mona and Sebastian are a young Muslim American couple who recently journeyed along the iconic Route 66 in search of Muslim American history and identity. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will view the episode "A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque," in addition to listening to a discussion with the hosts. This episode explores Black American history including the Tulsa Massacre, African American jazz musicians, interfaith relations and more.

East Lansing Public Library is located at 950 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823. The event will go until 9pm and light refreshments will be provided.

For more information about the Muslim Journeys series, head here.