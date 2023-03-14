Storming Caesars Palace | Film Screening with Q&A

Storming Caesars Palace | RSVP here

Thu., Mar. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. | After losing her job as a hotel worker in Las Vegas, Ruby Duncan joined a welfare rights group of mothers who defied notions of the “welfare queen.” In a fight for guaranteed income, Ruby and other equality activists took on the Nevada mob in organizing a massive protest that shut down Caesars Palace.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panelists include:



Dr. Temple Smith, Michigan Public Health Institute

Dana Watson, Ingham County Health Department

This virtual event is free, but RSVP here is required. The viewer registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM