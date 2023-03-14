© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Your Community

Storming Caesars Palace | Film Screening with Q&A

WKAR Public Media
Published March 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT
Storming Caesar's Palace
PBS
/

Storming Caesars Palace | RSVP here

Thu., Mar. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. | After losing her job as a hotel worker in Las Vegas, Ruby Duncan joined a welfare rights group of mothers who defied notions of the “welfare queen.” In a fight for guaranteed income, Ruby and other equality activists took on the Nevada mob in organizing a massive protest that shut down Caesars Palace.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panelists include:

  • Dr. Temple Smith, Michigan Public Health Institute
  • Dana Watson, Ingham County Health Department

This virtual event is free, but RSVP here is required. The viewer registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM

In Your Community
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE