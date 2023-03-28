Race, Plants, and Class: A Conversation with Colah B. Tawkin, featuring Dr. Tamara Butler

Thurs. Mar. 30, 7 p.m., 2023 | WKAR Studio A, College of Communication Arts and Sciences, East Lansing, MI

We invite you to attend this keynote conversation with Colah B. Tawkin, WOCI's 2023 Artist in Residence and host of Black in the Garden Podcast. The conversation will be hosted by Dr. Tamara Butler, director of the Avery Research Center at the College of Charleston and expert in Black girlhood and land.

Reception to follow.

The first 25 people to register will receive a copy of Black in the Garden coloring book.

WHERE

WKAR Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5.

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Google maps link: https://goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2

$2/hr pay-per-plate at kiosk.

FREE after 6 p.m. weekdays. FREE on Weekends.

(Free Parking is available at Ramp 5 near CATA Routes 24, 25 and 30)

CHECK-IN

Check in at the Communication Arts and Sciences Building

South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking).

Presented by Women of Color Initiatives (WOCI) and WKAR Public Media.

Additional sponsorship by the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences.