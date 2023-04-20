Curious Crew at Grand Slam School Day 2023

Wed., May. 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. | Join Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew for Grand Slam School Day at Jackson Field on Wednesday, May 3. The Lansing Lugnuts will take on the Dayton Dragons in a day game at 11:05 a.m.

Grand Slam School Days are devoted to teachers and students of all ages for a special field trip together that they can look forward to year after year. We realize educators have fewer outside classroom activities than ever before and they need these to be effective, educational, efficient, easy, and safe to execute.

Kid can enjoy fun investigations and activities with the Curious Crew, Impression 5 Science Center, and Waverly Robotics.

Plus, get a sneak peak of the new Curious Crew episode all about baseball science ahead of the Curious Crew season 9 premiere on May 20.

Get tickets for the game at the official MLB site.