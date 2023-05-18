Sat. May 20, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sun. May 21, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Downtown East Lansing | Come visit your friends from WKAR at the 2023 East Lansing Art Festival!

Visit the WKAR tent near the main stage for the latest goodies and giveaways. Throughout the weekend, there will be appearances from your favorite WKAR Radio hosts, including Sophia Saliby, Jamie Paisley, Megan Schellong, Jody Knol, Al Martin, and Linda Kernohan.

The East Lansing Art Festival debuted in 1964 as Greenwich Village Days, a sidewalk art sale designed as a project for a student advertising club at Michigan State University. Later, the ELAF was presented as an event to spark interest in downtown East Lansing as a premier place to shop.

In the years since, the Festival has morphed into a major community undertaking that presents hundreds of artists and craftspeople, attracts tens of thousands of visitors, and requires year-round efforts from hundreds of volunteers. In fact, 2023 marks the 60th year of East Lansing Art Festival!

More information can be found at elartfest.com