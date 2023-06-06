Building the Reading Brain | Film Screening with Q&A

Building the Reading Brain | RSVP HERE

Wed., Jun. 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Explore the science of reading and ways to help ready your child for this complex task. Reading is essential for daily life, but humans are not born with the ability. Experts in education and neuroscience explain the science of how neural pathways are built, the brain’s reading centers, and their impact on early childhood literacy, skill development, and school readiness.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panelists to be announced.

WHERE

WKAR Studio A

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2

