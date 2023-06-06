© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Building the Reading Brain | Film Screening with Q&A

WKAR Public Media
Published June 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
Building the reading brain
WKAR-MSU

Building the Reading Brain | RSVP HERE

Wed., Jun. 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. | Explore the science of reading and ways to help ready your child for this complex task. Reading is essential for daily life, but humans are not born with the ability. Experts in education and neuroscience explain the science of how neural pathways are built, the brain’s reading centers, and their impact on early childhood literacy, skill development, and school readiness.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panelists to be announced.

WHERE
WKAR Studio A
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2

This event is free, but RSVP here is appreciated. 

